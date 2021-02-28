Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,265 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,120. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

