Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,715 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. 38,098,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

