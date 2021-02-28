Bank of Hawaii Sells 508 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,319,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,125,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

