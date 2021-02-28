Bank of Hawaii Sells 6,264 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,552,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 8,515,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,885. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

