Bank of Hawaii Takes $1.63 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,687,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988,767. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.