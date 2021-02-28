Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,721,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,890. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.