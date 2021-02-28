Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 485,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,014. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

