Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

