Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,330 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of IQVIA worth $258,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQV stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

