Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of JD.com worth $292,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 205,352 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

