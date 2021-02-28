Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $289,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

