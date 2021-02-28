Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $270,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

