Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,605 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Zimmer Biomet worth $311,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

