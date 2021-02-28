Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Welltower worth $259,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $67.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

