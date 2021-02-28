Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Marriott International worth $281,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

