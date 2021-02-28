Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $240.34 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,564,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Ventas worth $240,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

