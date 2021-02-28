Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $273.82 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Realty Income worth $273,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Realty Income by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 175,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $60.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

