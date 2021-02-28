Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Marvell Technology Group worth $252,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

