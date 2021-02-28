Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 283,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $245,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 126,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 701,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

