Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.40% of Quanta Services worth $240,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Quanta Services by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $10,541,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

