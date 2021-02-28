Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Omnicom Group worth $310,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after buying an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $71,825,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

