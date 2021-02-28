Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,013,239 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Corteva worth $303,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

