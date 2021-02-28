Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,580 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Celanese worth $293,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.