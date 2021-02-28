Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Enbridge worth $240,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

