Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.42% of Medallia worth $270,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,713,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $5,778,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

