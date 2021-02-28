Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Schlumberger worth $259,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

