Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 228,051 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Discover Financial Services worth $274,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.