Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 381,532 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.49% of CF Industries worth $288,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $83,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

CF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

