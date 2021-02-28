Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,995 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of The Clorox worth $298,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 506,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

