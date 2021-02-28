Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,276 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 61,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Xilinx worth $304,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

