Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 919,510 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Johnson Controls International worth $265,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,409,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.