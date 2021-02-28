Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of Vulcan Materials worth $311,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

