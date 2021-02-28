Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Baozun worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have commented on BZUN shares. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.