Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

MPV opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.