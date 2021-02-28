Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,600 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $93.06.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.