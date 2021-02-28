Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

