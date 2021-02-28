Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO opened at $84.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.