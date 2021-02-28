Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $84.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.