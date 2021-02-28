Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003287 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $284,018.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,962,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,747,412 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

