BASIC (BASIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. BASIC has a market cap of $21.70 million and $1.26 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

