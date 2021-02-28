Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $466.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Beacon has a total market cap of $13,321.23 and $466.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019537 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

