Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $39.45 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,401,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

