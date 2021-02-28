Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $272,843.78 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $272,843.78 and $2,578.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,875,933 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

