Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0793 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Beldex has a market cap of $77.71 million and $26,535.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

