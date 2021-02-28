Beldex Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $118.26 million and $79,474.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.