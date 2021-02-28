Beowulf Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $14.31 million and $58,552.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.