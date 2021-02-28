Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 20,146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

