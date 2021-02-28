Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,970 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,220.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 203,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 187,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

