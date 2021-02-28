Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 960 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 130,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $301.00. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.