Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,512 shares during the period.

TCOM stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

