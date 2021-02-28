Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

